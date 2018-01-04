Bringing Home The Bacon: Predatory Wasp Dragging A Huntsman Spider Off To Lay Eggs On

January 4, 2018

bringing-home-the-bacon.jpg

This is a video of a spider wasp dragging a paralyzed huntsman spider back to its nest so it can lay an egg on its abdomen. When the egg hatches, the larva will feed on the edible parts of the still-living spider until it perishes, and the larva is ready to spin a cocoon and pupate. The circle of life! For the record though, that is not how I want to go. So, knowing how much al lot of you hate spiders -- who do you root for in a situation like this: the wasp, or the spider? "A boot." Good answer.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DMAN, who agrees a flamethrower would have also been an acceptable answer.

Man, Tired Of Waiting To Get Off Plane, Opens Emergency Exit And Stands On Wing

Previous Story

Oh Wow: Photographer Captures A Flock Of Birds Forming Shape Of A Giant Bird

Next Story
