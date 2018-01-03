Brazilian Police Officer Demonstrates How To Exit An Incredibly Tight Parking Space

This is a short video of a Brazilian police officer demonstrating how to leave a tight parking space. As Hedonistica pointed out, this will only work with cars with proper hand brakes and not those newfangled buttons. Of course if it doesn't work out you're going to cause significantly more damage to the car in front of you than just inching your way out. Alternatively, just do what everybody in my neighborhood does and pinball off the cars in front and behind you until you're free. I actually caught a woman in my neighborhood hit my car that way and I called her out for it and she still insists she didn't do it even though I SAW IT HAPPEN. Now we're not on speaking terms anymore, which is super awkward because M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN TWIST: it was my girlfriend. "That did happen, except the roles were reversed." Hoho, DOUBLE TWIST -- I bet your brain is an Auntie Anne's pretzel right now. It's true though I did that and I suck at driving.

