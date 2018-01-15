Bird Videobombs Meteorologist's Weather Report

This is a video of a curious crow or raven videobombing the remote camera set up for KTVU meteorologist Mark Tamayo's San Francisco weather report. Personally, if I were Mark I would have thrown a piece of bread to distract the bird and dove under the news desk. "The bird wasn't actually in the studio." Better safe than sorry. "But--" No arguing, my logic is impeckable. "Clever wordplay." What are you talking about?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tonya, who agrees the early bird might get the worm, but the giant bird gets the weatherman.