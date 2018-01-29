Before & After: Clay Thor Bust Gets Dropped Face Down

January 29, 2018

clay-thor-drop-1.jpg

This is a before and after shot (as well as an after video) of the clay Thor bust that Twitter user @nocktte made, then accidentally dropped face-down. Or maybe somebody took Thor's own hammer to his face. The after shot kind of reminds me of the Vigo The Carpathian from Ghostbusters 2. Also, I actually meant to post this a couple weeks ago but the browser tab got lost in all the pages of boner pill sites I've been visiting. I like to do a lot of research to make sure I buy just the right product for my wiener. "Your words are like French poetry, GW." Truer words have never been spoken, Shakespeare's got nothing on me. "Shakespeare was English." Thats why he could never be as good.

Keep going one more after shot and a sad video.

clay-thor-drop-2.jpg

Thanks to Lucinda, for unfortunately reminding me I'm having a bad face day myself.

