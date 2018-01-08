Batman Cover-Up Tattoo For Batman Tattoo

This is a before and after shot of some guy's Batman cover-up tattoo. Personally, I still prefer the original. Just check out the perspective of that building in the background -- that's quality work. Plus, I dunno, I guess I'll always have a soft spot in my heart for tattoos applied with a nail and dry-erase marker.

Thanks to Rob, who wants to know how many cigarettes he had to trade in prison for the original piece.