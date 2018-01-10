Awww: Man Proposes To Girlfriend With 'Heads Up' Smartphone Guessing Game

January 10, 2018

heads-up-guessing-game-proposal.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber OneManFreakShow (so am I!) proposing to his girlfriend while playing the 'Heads Up' smartphone guessing game. It's very sweet and she says yes and I feel like they're really going to make it because they sound like such a happy, fun-loving couple and I believe in them. Me? I've had a hard time believing in myself romatically since seventh grade. "What happened in seventh grade?" The girl I liked called me four-eyes because of my glasses. "Ouch." It's cool, I can't even remember her name. "Well that's good, it's only been like twenty years." It was Angela Davengale, and I'll never forgive her.

Keep going for the video while I check my mail for a save the date.

Thanks to MSA, who informed me love is a guessing game. Granted I have no clue what that means but you're probably way smarter than I am.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Saw nearly 20 comments.
    Pretty much figured out what those comments would be mostly made of.
    Keep it classy.

  • Jenness

    That's pretty clever and sweet. I wish them well.

  • dm21865

    With this feed bag, I thee wed. (Sorry, had to).

  • James Mcelroy

    Sweat pants shout out to KU!! Rock Chalk, or something.

  • Meh

    Inb4 all the fat jokes

    Kidding; i'll start; no way he's carrying her over any doorstep.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Bling Nye

    You call that a fat joke? If you're going to be an asshole, at least try to avoid being an unfunny asshole.

  • TJ Wilferd

    Sure, fat jokes aren't nice, but lets not pretend like being 350 pounds is a sad affliction people are born with. The vast majority of fat-asses are fat from overeating regularly and not getting nearly enough exercise. Maybe not as bad as rarely bathing, never brushing teeth, or walking around publicly with shitted pants, but moderately fair game for some joking around about.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Not your problem, not your life. What I love is that your particular flaws aren't evident to everybody here, so you feel free to judge and fear no judgement in retribution.

    Whatever life you lead, I hope it's a perfect one. Because God forbid anybody ever gets the chance to be an anonymous POS to you, especially when you have a happy moment or two.

  • Bling Nye

    Hypothyroidism, insulin resistance, polycystic ovary syndrome, and Cushing's syndrome can cause obesity, FYI. Not to mention a lot of medications, especially some hormonal ones.

  • Bling Nye

    Succinctly put. I approve.

  • Meh

    Oh and here i thought you would come up with some fat shaming bull shit.

  • Irina Abramovich

    I'll bet you, Bling Nye, that her asshole is even fat and they use olive oil like afterooster and his wife during BUTT SEKS!!!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: I love you like a four leaf clover -- you're so perfect and sweet!!!=)
    Irina: Fuck yeah=) It's snowing tonight in Minnesota!!=)

  • afterooster

    My wife took her life after reading your comments.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Awww, afterooster, she’s probably only sleeping from being bored after reading ALL of my comments!!!=) She’s sleeping but also crying!! We miss your comments on Geekologie!!!🍓

  • Hubree

    These feelings are not reciprocated.

