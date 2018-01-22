Are You Okay?: Dumpster Lid Sledding Ends In Pain

This is a very short video of a group of fun loving good ol' boys watching a buddy sled down a hill on the lid of a dumpster. He manages to pulverize his nuts on literally the only obstacle on the hill -- a fire hydrant. Did he do that on purpose? I can't imagine anybody older than eight getting peer-pressured into doing that on purpose. My nuts hurt just watching it, and that's saying a lot because the last I saw of them they were in a jar on a witch's potion brewing stand. But that's a story for another time. "I want to hear it now." I traded them to a witch for a magic frog. "What's the frog do?" Mostly just makes me miss my nuts whenever I see it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Bradley Delicious, who agrees if there was ever a place to build a jump, that was it.