Are You Okay?: Dumpster Lid Sledding Ends In Pain

January 22, 2018

This is a very short video of a group of fun loving good ol' boys watching a buddy sled down a hill on the lid of a dumpster. He manages to pulverize his nuts on literally the only obstacle on the hill -- a fire hydrant. Did he do that on purpose? I can't imagine anybody older than eight getting peer-pressured into doing that on purpose. My nuts hurt just watching it, and that's saying a lot because the last I saw of them they were in a jar on a witch's potion brewing stand. But that's a story for another time. "I want to hear it now." I traded them to a witch for a magic frog. "What's the frog do?" Mostly just makes me miss my nuts whenever I see it.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    This is how our gene pool selectively self-edits.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Thank you, Mother Evolution, for putting "all the eggs into one basket", if you know what I mean, so that the dumbest among us remove themselves from the gene pool.

  • Doog

    I've never heard that take on ''putting all the eggs in one basket'' before but it's pure Gold!

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Doog

    The internet needs more people like you

  • TheQiwiMan

    Stahp stahp I'm blushing!
    http://m.quickmeme.com/img/...

  • James Mcelroy

    At least it's a vertical video.

  • Tom327Cat

    +1 for having the sense to post it without sound.

  • Doog

    I mean one of them just racked himself on a fire hydrant. These clearly aren't civilized humans we're talking about.

  • Nigel Heywood

    WTF...where are some basic survival skills...check down the hill before you go and if you're going to hit something then roll off before hitting. Sledding Score: Hill: 1 Sperm: 0

