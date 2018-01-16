An Officially Licensed Stranger Things Ouija Board

January 16, 2018

stranger-things-ouija-board.jpg

This is the $20 Stranger Things Ouija board. It's a Ouija board with a Joyce Meyer's Christmas light Upside Down alphabetic communicator theme. Personally, I feel like they should have actually embedded colored LEDs in the board that lit up when you slid over them, but that's just me and I know how to design a good product. Take this new personal toilet I invented for example. "What's so special about it?" Go ahead, take a seat. "WTF -- it shocked me!" Haha, GET OFF MY SHITTER.

Thanks to Cam, for reminding me of the time growing up when my buddy Chris and I threw a Ouija board in a fire and heard screaming. It sounded like his mom yelling at us for burning toys.

