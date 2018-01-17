All The Rage: Getting Your Hair Cut With Fire

This are several videos from the Kaizo Salon N Spa in Mumbai, India of customers receiving the 'Kaizo Special Fire Haircut Treatment' (previously: this other salon owner who cuts hair with fire, dual samurai swords, and razor talons). In their own words while I try to charge my roommate $40 to set his head on fire in the bathtub:

Burn away your bad and damaged hair with Kaizo's special Fire Haircut treatment.

Cool, but can't you just cut the bad and damaged hair instead? What's so great about burning it besides the amazing smell? Wait a minute -- you forgot to order scissors again, didn't you? Haha, I knew it! Let me drink that blue stuff.

