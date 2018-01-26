Adventure!: Driving Your Car Over A Terrifying No-Rail Bridge In Siberia

January 26, 2018

This is a video of adventure seeker Martin Remiš driving what appears to be a tiny meth lab on wheels halfway across a 1,640-foot bridge spanning the Vitim River in Siberia. Great place to cook. The bridge was originally built for trains as part of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM -- great name for a railway line), but the rails were removed after building a safer version (seen to the right). Would you drive it? Personally, I feel the only way to approach a bridge like this is WITH THE PEDAL TO THE METAL. Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you have a death wish." Death is the only adventure I have left. "Did you just quote Hook?" It's a great movie! Also when I said pedal to the metal I meant the brake, then turning around and going home.

Keep going for the video, actual drive starts at 1:20.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees if you don't hit that thing at full speed you're never gonna make it.

Pikachu Falls Over During Public Appearance

Previous Story

Video Of Somebody Playing Trap Adventure 2, "The Hardest Retro Game"

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: adventure, and this is allowed?, bridge, death wishes, driving around having a terrible time, i don't know what's on the other side of that bridge but it can't be worth it, i'll pass, meanwhile in siberia, no thank you, nope, setting sail for adventure, siberia, so that's what that looks like, train, transportation, video, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post