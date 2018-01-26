Adventure!: Driving Your Car Over A Terrifying No-Rail Bridge In Siberia

This is a video of adventure seeker Martin Remiš driving what appears to be a tiny meth lab on wheels halfway across a 1,640-foot bridge spanning the Vitim River in Siberia. Great place to cook. The bridge was originally built for trains as part of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM -- great name for a railway line), but the rails were removed after building a safer version (seen to the right). Would you drive it? Personally, I feel the only way to approach a bridge like this is WITH THE PEDAL TO THE METAL. Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you have a death wish." Death is the only adventure I have left. "Did you just quote Hook?" It's a great movie! Also when I said pedal to the metal I meant the brake, then turning around and going home.

Keep going for the video, actual drive starts at 1:20.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees if you don't hit that thing at full speed you're never gonna make it.