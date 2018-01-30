A Super Bowl Inspired Fanny Pack With Compartments For Chips, Dip, And Beer

January 30, 2018

This is the No Fumble Fanny Pack developed by dip brand Heluva Good. It has compartments for chips, dip, and a cold beverage. It also has suspenders for maximum support. So, quick question: is it cool to hit up another bro's dip or what? Because it's awfully close to the crotch. I'm asking for a friend who doesn't wanna send his bros mixed signals. I know I'd be confused if somebody lunged at my wiener with a Tostito. "Um, what?" I'm a Doritos man!

Keep going for a video. Also, if you really need a fanny pack so your chips and dip are never too far away you may have a problem. A -- wait for it -- addiption. "Take the cool guy shades off." Never!

Thanks to Marcus O, for reminding me to Amazon Prime one of those beer guzzling helmets so it's here before the big game. I lost my last one at a monster truck rally.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I predict that exactly zero people will buy these. (Excluding the pity-buys from the family and friends of the dude who invented it)

  • Mark

    My guess is that the people in the picture are them. :-D

  • Draco Basileus

    Is there a pocket to stuff one's pride into?

  • Mark

    First: Those are not overalls, they are suspenders.

    Second: The girl on the right obviously beamed down from the Enterprise,but I want to know why she is laughing and where is the guy with the "red shirt"? Or is that why she is laughing and celebrating?

  • Geekologie

    I said suspenders and you can't prove i didnt'

  • Mark

    By gosh Osh Kosh, I guess you're right!

  • Irina Abramovich

    1stttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt!=)

    I'm enjoying the fine dining of Buca's on Super Bowl Sunday and then I'm punting my brother!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree, you're a perfect, sweet, angel kitten sent with love from the White God Above!!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Thanks for being a perfect ANA-BUDDY!!!=)

