A Snake Swimming Around With A Decapitated Fish Head On Its Head

This is a short video of what appears to be a garter snake swimming around with a decapitated fish head on its own. Why is it doing that? Presumably to sneak up on a school of fish wolf-in-sheep's-clothing style and eat them all! You know, or not. Per herpetologist Emily Taylor:

"I can tell you that the snake definitely did not eat the rest of the fish. First, that fish it too big for the snake," she said in an e-mail. "Second, snakes don't take bites -- they eat their meals whole."

"Someone caught the fish and cleaned it, and threw the head back in the creek," she said in an e-mail to Inverse. "The snake investigated the cut-off head, and may have found some loose bit of tissue (such as a gill) that it tried to eat but can't separate from the rest of the head."

I guess you could say that snake *putting on cool guy sunglasses* bit off more than it could chew. "Did you even read the quote? It just said that's not what happened." Well then *taking off cool guy sunglasses* I guess you could say that snake *immediately putting on cool guy sunglasses again* likes to smell fishy. "Give me those." No, they're mine!

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Valerie D, who agrees you should never anything wearing a mask.