A Machine Specifically Made For Trimming Shrubs Into Perfectly Round Spheres

January 18, 2018

Balls: they're a popular shape. Enter an entirely too long video demonstration of the RAP 10 trimmer from Orlandi, a gas-powered trimmer very specifically designed to trim shrubs into perfectly round little spheres. I can't imagine they do a lot of high-volume sales. Me? I don't like my shrubs perfectly round, I like them to have PERSONALITY. "They're all dried up and dead." They all had adventurous personalities and paid the ultimate price. "You didn't water them." I went on vacation, okay?!

Keep going for the video while I try to convince my roommate to let me give him a haircut with one of these.

Thanks to Clint, who recognized a quality product when he sees one.

