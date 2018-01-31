A Compilation Of Tesla's Autopilot Predicting Crashes

January 31, 2018

PROTIP: Always watch out for the truck plastered with Budweiser decals.

This is a video compilation of Tesla's autopilot feature predicting crashes and avoiding them. So, if you want to watch a video of cars escaping accidents, watch this video. If you want to see accidents, watch every other video on Youtube, especially anything with a Russian title.

Keep going for the video but watch your volume.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees at least cars with autopilot features don't text and drive (although they may be cybersexing with other cars on the road, who knows).

