A Bunch Of Longhair Cats Watching Animated Mice Run Around On TV

This is a vertical video (smart decision) of a group of longhair cats (aka a clowder) watching some sort of mouse game that their caretaker put on the flatscreen TV. That looks like a great way to teach your cats to scratch the television (personally, I just taped one of those feather-on-a-stick toys in front of mine). And just how many longhair cats do you have? And how many Roombas? Have you ever knit anything out of all the hair they shed? Because I would. And it would be a sweater that says 'CAT LADY 4 LIFE' (the 4 lets the kids at the pet store know you're hip). Also that has got to be the cleanest house with two hundred cats I have ever seen.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia M, who can close her eyes and imagine the furballs.