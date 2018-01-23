A 3-D Printed Measuring Cube For All Your Kitchen Measuring Needs

This is the Measuring Cube designed by Thingiverse user iomaa. It can replace pretty much all your measuring cups and spoons thanks to its unpatented six-sided design (available in imperial and metric measurements or both combined). The printer files are free for download HERE if you have a 3-D printer and want to print one yourself. I wouldn't mind one, but I don't have a 3-D printer, plus I generally just eyeball all my cooking measurements anyways. "And the last time you cooked everyone got sick." Okay, so I may have eyeballed a little too much E. coli.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I gleam the cube.

Thanks to Andrea, who loves recipes that call for pinches of things because pinching things is fun, especially butts (but only with permission).