A 3-D Printed Measuring Cube For All Your Kitchen Measuring Needs

January 23, 2018

measuring-cube-1.jpg

This is the Measuring Cube designed by Thingiverse user iomaa. It can replace pretty much all your measuring cups and spoons thanks to its unpatented six-sided design (available in imperial and metric measurements or both combined). The printer files are free for download HERE if you have a 3-D printer and want to print one yourself. I wouldn't mind one, but I don't have a 3-D printer, plus I generally just eyeball all my cooking measurements anyways. "And the last time you cooked everyone got sick." Okay, so I may have eyeballed a little too much E. coli.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I gleam the cube.

measuring-cube-2.jpg

measuring-cube-3.jpg

Thanks to Andrea, who loves recipes that call for pinches of things because pinching things is fun, especially butts (but only with permission).

