3.5-Pounds And Palm-Sized: A Nature Video About The World's Smallest Cat Species

This is a video highlighting the rusty spotted cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus), a tiny 3.5-pound, palm-sized wild cat native to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Even full grown they look like kittens. "I want one." You can't have one, they're wild cats -- go adopt a shelter animal in need. "But I want one of THOSE." Dammit, you're making me regret ever showing them to you.

Keep going for the video and remember to adopt your next pet, you won't regret it.

