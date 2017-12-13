You Did It Wrong: How Not To Drive Your 4X4 Down A Steep, Muddy Slope

This is a video of a couple intrepid adventures demonstrating how not to drive a series 40 Toyota Land Cruiser 4x4 down a steep, muddy slope in Wales. All the guys standing out there telling him how to steer yell 'Straight!' over and over, which in Wales clearly means keep turning right. I'm a world traveler, I know stuff like this. "Really? How long has it been since you last left your apartment?" Depends, what month is it? "December." Damn, and the year?

Keep going for the video. And for the record, no, it doesn't land back on its wheels. I saw another video of them having to wench it back up.

Thanks to Jeremy, who agrees, when in doubt, close your eyes and gun it. But also be ready to die.