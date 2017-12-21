WTF Did I Just Watch?: Video Of Drunk Kids Pretending To Air-Skateboard Descends Into Madness

December 21, 2017

This is a video of a group of drunk youngsters performing some late night air-skateboard tricks in a Denny's parking lot when things take an unexpected turn. Or, who knows, maybe you expected that turn, but I did not. Can you predict the future? "You're going to die soon." Whoa, can you read palms too? Read my palm. "It literally says 'Milk and eggs'." Holy shit you were right -- my mom's gonna kill me!

Keep going for the video while I breathe easy knowing our future is safe and secure in these kids' hands.

Thanks to Vano, who agrees there were not nearly enough kickflips.

  • Wiley

    I was not prepared for the way that unraveled.

  • Cameron Doherty

    Anyone know if real?

  • Internet soldiers represent

  • Brad

    He's not drunk Frank's just high on life

  • Steve Barker

    They aren’t young and they are sober. WTF did i just read???

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Awww! Being young and drunk.

  • GeneralDisorder

    When I was that age and drinking I was busy stealing shit and smashing things. I was kind of a shithead.

  • FearlessFarris

    They actually seem pretty fun. Except for the puking part.

  • WillRogers2000

    Seriously? This is Mega64, and these kids are about 30-ish

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    surreal

  • Ollie Williams

    That was... odd.

  • samsouth

    564,7806.82 is the truth

  • FearlessFarris

    867.5309

  • Doog

    Jenny?

