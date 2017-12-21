WTF Did I Just Watch?: Video Of Drunk Kids Pretending To Air-Skateboard Descends Into Madness

This is a video of a group of drunk youngsters performing some late night air-skateboard tricks in a Denny's parking lot when things take an unexpected turn. Or, who knows, maybe you expected that turn, but I did not. Can you predict the future? "You're going to die soon." Whoa, can you read palms too? Read my palm. "It literally says 'Milk and eggs'." Holy shit you were right -- my mom's gonna kill me!

Keep going for the video while I breathe easy knowing our future is safe and secure in these kids' hands.

Thanks to Vano, who agrees there were not nearly enough kickflips.