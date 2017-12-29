World's Tallest LEGO Tower Built In Tel Aviv To Honor Young Cancer Victim

A 36-meter (~118-foot), 500,000+ piece LEGO tower was recently constructed in Tel Aviv, Israel to honor and memorialize 8-year old cancer victim Omer Sayag. Omer passed away in 2014 and the project was started by his teachers, who say he liked to build towers with the blocks while battling his illness. Cry break!:

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said: "Building blocks were donated by residents, companies and some were purchased using municipality funds."

There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure Omer Tower, but drone pictures are being submitted to get the attempt verified. The previous record for the tallest Lego tower was set at 35.05 metres in Milan in 2015.

Great job, everyone, I'm sure little Omer would be proud. Besides, it's so tall he can probably reach down and touch it. *squinting up at top of tower* From one LEGO lover to another, rest in peace.

Keep going for several more shots and a video.

Thanks to atheistgirl, who agrees it only feels appropriate to end 2017 with a good cry.