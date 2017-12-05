Wooden Thomas The Tank Engine Toy's Stunt Reel

December 5, 2017

This is a video of a Thomas The Tank Engine toy showing off all his wooden railway stunts, presumably in an attempt score a role in Fast & Furious 9: Caboose On The Loose. I really enjoyed it, probably partly because I used to have a wooden train set like that when I was a kid and would make my train try to perform stunts, which unfortunately ended when a train crashed off my play-table and killed all the passengers it was carrying. Thomas took that pretty hard, and took to the bottle even harder. The last I saw him he was at the bottom of my toy chest clutching a bottle of Night Train and letting bums pee inside his boiler. I have regrets.

Keep going for the whole video.

