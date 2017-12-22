Woman Plays Carol Of The Bells On Her Bell-Covered Ugly Chirstmas Sweater

Because some people live for their office's annual ugly Christmas sweater contest, this is a video of a woman (who did win this year) performing Carol Of The Bells on her bell-covered sweater. Not to brag or anything, but I won my office's ugly Christmas sweater contest today too. "But you're not even wearing a top." Two judges puked. "You look like a bear." And I might be one, I haven't gotten my AncestoryDNA results back yet.

Keep going for the breathtaking performance while I request my office invest in dual refrigerators.

Thanks to Lucinda, who just wore a sweater with a mirror on the chest. Ice cold!