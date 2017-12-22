Woman Plays Carol Of The Bells On Her Bell-Covered Ugly Chirstmas Sweater

December 22, 2017

carol-of-the-bells-ugly-christmas-sweater.jpg

Because some people live for their office's annual ugly Christmas sweater contest, this is a video of a woman (who did win this year) performing Carol Of The Bells on her bell-covered sweater. Not to brag or anything, but I won my office's ugly Christmas sweater contest today too. "But you're not even wearing a top." Two judges puked. "You look like a bear." And I might be one, I haven't gotten my AncestoryDNA results back yet.

Keep going for the breathtaking performance while I request my office invest in dual refrigerators.

Thanks to Lucinda, who just wore a sweater with a mirror on the chest. Ice cold!

  • Talon184

    I made a pair of pants that did that once. But it would only play Carol of the Balls.

  • mjsenz

    Mrrey Chirstmas, erverrybordy!

  • Jenness

    I just see me getting drunk and then screaming "Let me try!" and irritating the shit out this woman trying to cobble together a Skynard song or Sleigh Ride. Tis the season for sexual harassment and all. LOL

  • TheQiwiMan

    She seems cool. I'd invite her to my Christmas party.

  • Bling Nye

    The internet has ruined me, all I can ever hear when I hear that song now is "Ding fries are done" ... ah, here it is... https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • justinfs

    "Would you like an apple pie with that?"

