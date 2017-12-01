What It Looks Like: Opening An Airplane Emergency Slide
These are two videos of what it looks like to open an inflatable airplane emergency slide. The first was shot from inside a plane, the second of a detached slide in a parking lot (seen above). I learned a lot by watching them. Mostly, that I don't ever want to be in a situation where I have to see an airplane emergency slide inflate in real life. Or see the oxygen masks drop or use my seat cushion as a floatation device. You know what? I think I'm done flying.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to Harry L, who agrees flying is unnatural and we shouldn't be doing it.
