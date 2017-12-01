What It Looks Like: Opening An Airplane Emergency Slide

December 1, 2017

These are two videos of what it looks like to open an inflatable airplane emergency slide. The first was shot from inside a plane, the second of a detached slide in a parking lot (seen above). I learned a lot by watching them. Mostly, that I don't ever want to be in a situation where I have to see an airplane emergency slide inflate in real life. Or see the oxygen masks drop or use my seat cushion as a floatation device. You know what? I think I'm done flying.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Harry L, who agrees flying is unnatural and we shouldn't be doing it.

Colin Furze Built A Full-Scale Replica Of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer Spacecraft

Previous Story

Smart Thinking: Man Repaints Road Arrows To Make His Commute Faster

Next Story

  • Yeaaaah... that made me think of something else.
    I've got a dirty mind.
    http://i.kinja-img.com/gawk...

  • Bling Nye

    Jesus, stand back, that one would give you a black eye if it unfurled like that in your face. Haha

  • kodama

    Well, there's my Christmas shopping all figured out.

  • Meh

    Well yeah it has too look at least a little cool. Being the last thing your customers might see after crashing.

  • Bling Nye

    Come on y'all let's take a ride
    Don't you say shit just get inside
    It's time to take your ass on another kind of trip
    'Cause you can't have the hop if you don't have the hip
    Grab your gat with the extra clip and,
    Close your eyes and hit the switch
    We're going to a place where everybody kick it
    Kick it, kick it, yeah... that's the ticket
    Ain't no bloodin', ain't no cripin'
    Ain't no punk-ass nigga's set trippin'
    Everybody's got a stack and it ain't no crack
    And it really don't matter if you're white or black, I
    Want to take you there like the Staple Singers
    Put something in the tank and I know that I can bring ya
    If you can't take the heat get yo' ass out the kitchen
    We're on a mission
    Come along and ride on a fantastic voyage
    Slide slide slippity-slide

  • Bling Nye
  • Deksam

    You know, as I kid Airport 77 was suspenseful, as an adult I know that that same movie premise would be impossible, as intact planes full of air float. Oh Those 70s!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: air, airplane, emergency, flying, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spead my oh -- nope -- we're going down prepare for emergency landing!, inflatable, now have someone sit on it before you inflate it!, safety first, slide, so that's what that looks like, the least fun slide in the world, video, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post