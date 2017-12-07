Wear Sunscreen: Guy Shaves Head, Gets Sunburned And Swells, Can Push Dents In His Head

In a throwback to the Baz Luhrmann song 'Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)', based on the hypothetical commencement speech written by columnist Mary Schmich, these are several shots of Twitter user Cabe Huckabee reminding us all why it's so important to wear sunblock and not burn. Apparently Cabe said for days after the burn he could push his head and a dent would remain for around a half hour. That can't be good. When reached for comment about the incident, 4 out of 5 local dermatologists told me they're afraid they'll have to tell their partner they're not in the mood to make love tonight because they're just too depressed about people not taking care of their skin. The fifth said his fiancé recently left him and he's new in town and looking to make some friends, so he invited me out to grab a beer this evening which I graciously accepted because I have a rash I need looked at.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees the more SPFs, the merrier (plus paler).