'Volunteer Reporter' Covers House Fire, Solves Crime

December 4, 2017

volunteer-reporter-nails-it.jpg

CAUTION: TURN YOUR VOLUME ALMOST ALL THE WAY DOWN, SCREAMING AND FIRE TRUCKS.

This is a video of 'volunteer reporter' Rhoda Young reporting on a house fire in Norfolk, Virginia. She is quite possibly the best (and loudest) live reporter I've ever seen: blocking firemen, repeatedly trying to speak to the fire chief and home owner, adding a fall 'Thankful' border to the video and SPOILER: eventually solving the mystery of the fire by putting two and two together (the homeowner's burnt hair and pants, how he's casually watching the fire with a six-pack of PBR from across the street) and rightfully guessing he started the fire himself, which he did and gets arrested for at the end of the video. Man, I only wish my local news station would hire Rhoda and actually make the news worth watching again (albeit with a handful of Advil and an ice pack on your head).

Keep going for the intense reporting.

Thanks to KDiddie, who agrees this woman deserves a Pulitzer Prize and to teach journalism at whatever school has the most prestigious program.

  • Benjamin van M

    What's worse? Waking up tomorrow realizing that you burnt your own house down or having Rhonda testify at your hearing?

  • ARJ428

    ARE YOU GUYS SERIOUS?? @ 2:45 - "I just found out what happened with the house fire.." She didn't "solve" anything but in fact: she actually had the evidence pointed out but when she offended the owner, she sugar-coated her observations.... she actually went the OPPOSITE way from solving this. Lol - nobody picked up on this?? Notice that we don't see the guy again after that point because he's already in cuffs...

  • JJtoob

    WE ON THE SCENE OF THIS BITCH

  • Billy___Bob

    "fully engorged" .... haha.

    engulfed?

  • GeneralDisorder

    "The house fire is in full active duty"...

    Alright then... That's called "fully involved". Is she the fire chief? Because she doesn't sound like someone who's even vaguely familiar with firefighting.

    Edit: Also she doesn't know what "on the scene" means. There were plenty of firefighters on scene before she got there.

  • Doog

    "Oh shit, fuck, fuck, oh fuck I almost went down with it!"

    You won't get this kinda coverage on your local news.

  • JJtoob

    Except you do because news reporters try so damn hard to become part of the story so they get an exclusive. Watch how they love having people report in the middle of hurricanes and riots with as little protection as legally possible. Extra points if the reporter ends up injured.

  • Andrew

    More entertaining than the people on TV.

  • And yet still films vertically.

  • Meh

    Worst
    Reporter
    EVER.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Best investigative reporting since season 1 of serial; that Sarah Koening punk took 12 episodes to NOT solve her crime!

  • Jenness

    This is more accurate reporting than anything on TV now. It just goes to show that even people patently insane, ridiculously entitled, foul-mouthed and probably huge pains in the asses actually can still have enough common sense to put two and two together.

  • Dominic

    "the house is fully engourged"

  • mark

    Liar, Liar, pants on fire

  • Does Schmoyoho still do their remixes of videos like this? I hope they put one together for this video. This is gold.

