'Volunteer Reporter' Covers House Fire, Solves Crime

CAUTION: TURN YOUR VOLUME ALMOST ALL THE WAY DOWN, SCREAMING AND FIRE TRUCKS.

This is a video of 'volunteer reporter' Rhoda Young reporting on a house fire in Norfolk, Virginia. She is quite possibly the best (and loudest) live reporter I've ever seen: blocking firemen, repeatedly trying to speak to the fire chief and home owner, adding a fall 'Thankful' border to the video and SPOILER: eventually solving the mystery of the fire by putting two and two together (the homeowner's burnt hair and pants, how he's casually watching the fire with a six-pack of PBR from across the street) and rightfully guessing he started the fire himself, which he did and gets arrested for at the end of the video. Man, I only wish my local news station would hire Rhoda and actually make the news worth watching again (albeit with a handful of Advil and an ice pack on your head).

Keep going for the intense reporting.

Thanks to KDiddie, who agrees this woman deserves a Pulitzer Prize and to teach journalism at whatever school has the most prestigious program.