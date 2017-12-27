Video Of The 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi Regenerating Into 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker

December 27, 2017

WARNING: Spoilers in video, obviously.

Aaaaand we're back. Did everyone have a nice holiday? I sure hope you did. 2018 is going to be a great year, isn't it? That or the world is going to end. Either way, problems will be solved. This is a video from the BBC's Doctor Who of the twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, regenerating into the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. Now I'm not entirely sure how this whole regeneration thing works, but if it's anything like how my pinkie regenerated after it was cut off playing assistant in a sketchy magic show, it doesn't.

Keep going for the video while I polish off the last of the eggnog and lament how there clearly aren't any starfish or lizard genes in my DNA.

Thanks to hairless, DT, and Amelie, who agree I should have known something was up when I realized he only had four fingers left himself.

