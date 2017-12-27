Video From A GoPro Being Lowered Down A Well

This is a video from Youtuber bethyalamode, who lowered a GoPro down her home's new well after the driller informed her there were limestone caves at a depth of 110-feet. Personally, I would have just nodded with a "How 'bout that?" and told him I'd put a check in the mail first thing next week, but that's just me and I'd have no intention of actually putting that check in the mail.

Our well drilling report from Barney Moravec mentioned that there were caves in the limestone at 110′. What could that possibly mean? We sent down a GoPro to find out.

Admittedly, it is kind of mesmerizing to watch, but I couldn't let myself fully enjoy it because I couldn't stop thinking-- "About baby Jessica?" OMG, you too?! And then you had to pretend like you'd been shrunk and were taking a trip through somebody's colon so you didn't feel so sad?! "That's where you lost me." Dammit, that's exactly where I was hoping to find you. We really were *this close* to being soul mates.

Keep going for the video while I watch it again and pretend I'm flying through an asteroid with Han Solo.

