Video Demonstration Of Cool Auto-Transforming Transformer Toys

This is a video of the auto-transforming Transformer toys created by SenPower of Beijing. The robots are smartphone controlled and can transform from vehicle to humanoid and back to vehicle by themselves, complete with sound effects. Man, toys sure have come a long way, haven't they? I still remember the original Transformers toy series from the 80's. Those things are DIFFICULT. I remember spending hours trying to get them to transform and I'd always be left with an arm or leg that I can't figure out how to fold back in. Then my mom wold feel bad for me and tell me the 'For Ages 5+' is just a suggestion and she's sure there are plenty of other 22-year olds who can't figure it out either.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees it's all fun and games until your Transformer starts transforming on its own when your're trying to sleep.