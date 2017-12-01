Used Book Retailer Creates A Reception Desk Of Books

This is a shot of the reception desk at Goldstone Books, an online second-hand book seller in Wales. As you can see, the theme of their desk perfectly fits their business. I like it. As a matter of fact, I was so inspired I decided to build something similar except with used pizza boxes instead of books and now I have a rat and roach problem. Okay okay, a bigger rat and roach problem. "Like, more rats and roaches, or BIGGER rats and roaches?" 100% both.

Thanks to JulieAnn, who informed me she's going to make a desk out of Nintendo cartridges. I like it!