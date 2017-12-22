Two Guys One-Hand Solve Five Rubik's Cubes While Juggling

This is a video of Ravi Fernando and Nick Thomas solving five Rubik's Cubes while juggling the ones they're not currently working on. In Ravi's own words while I lob a Rubik's cube over my cubicle wall like a grenade. Fire in the hole!:

Here we're each solving a cube one-handed while passing three more cubes with our free hands. Whenever we finished a cube, we switched it out and started the next one. I'm a faster cuber than him, so I ended up solving almost four cubes; he did one full cube plus the PLL of my third one.

Start: 0:12

Switches: 0:39, 1:03, 1:45, 2:04

Finish: 2:33

Wow, he even provided time annotations for the action in the video? Now that is some quality Youtubing. People could really learn a thing or two from this guy, especially the people who make ten minute videos with only twenty seconds of action. It should 100% be legal to profit off other people's content if you upload versions edited down to just the action but nooooooo, Youtube keeps suspending my accounts.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Norbi, who agrees next they should try it with flaming Rubik's Cubes and earn a spot in my circus.