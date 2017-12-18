Tractor Trailer Driver Attempts To Use McDonald's Drive-Thru

Because getting out of your vehicle in the cold sucks, this is a video of a tractor trailer driver (sans trailer) attempting to use a McDonald's drive-thru in Mississauga, Ontario. He eventually gives up and, according the the guy filming, took out a bush while backing out of the line (I think he actually could have made the turn, but realized his truck was too tall for the awning). Yeah...I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess those drive-thrus weren't designed for big rigs. Now don't get me wrong, I want a McRib as much as the next guy who just drove 18 hours straight giving himself 5-Hour Energy enemas, but some things are worth getting out of your vehicle for. Including, but not limited to, McRibs, and novelty condoms from a vending machine in a truck stop restroom. Also, I called the number written on the urinal divider and did NOT have a good time. Clearly false advertising.

Keep going for the video, which is actually pretty underwhelming (I kept hoping he was going to tear the awning off).

Thanks to Carl, who's just happy to see he didn't try parking his truck in the PlayPlace.