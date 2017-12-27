Timelapse Of The Spectacular SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

This is a video of last week's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch that everyone in southern California assumed was either aliens or a North Korean nuclear attack because who actually pays attention to the news anymore if it doesn't have to do with politics or cryptocurrency? It was neither though, it was just another step in one man's dream to have sex with space aliens. "That's not my goal." I wasn't talking about you, Elon. These particular timelapse videos were captured by photographer Jessie Watson, and each represents about four and a half minutes of real-time footage. The launch looked so spectacular because, although it was relatively dark out already, the setting sun was still able to illuminate the rocket's plume. Man, how awesome would it be to sit on the nose of one of these rockets while it's blasting off for outerspace? "You would die." It's a risk I'm willing to take, for science. "For science or space-ass?" Both. "But mostly space-ass." Correct.

Keep going for the video while I daydream about space for a little bit.

Thanks to Mackey WL, who believes everything is a conspiracy, which it is.