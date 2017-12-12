Throwing Things At Wet Window Screens To See The Shockwave Patterns They Produce

This is a video of Youtubers The Backyard Scientist and BeyondSlowMotion wetting the screen surrounding a Florida pool and then throwing objects at it and recording it in slow motion to see the shape of the shockwaves produced. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that I want my next place to have a pool. I also learned what happens if you try the same experiment with a neighbor's window instead of a screen and now Mr. Hodges is calling the cops even though I could have sworn he'd left for work already. Maybe that was yesterday. Or last Thursday. You know what they say: time flies when you sleep twenty hours a day and spend the other four sitting on the toilet daydreaming of a better life.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hoobie, who agrees they should have thrown way harder.