Throwing Things At Wet Window Screens To See The Shockwave Patterns They Produce

December 12, 2017

water-shockwaves-on-screen.jpg

This is a video of Youtubers The Backyard Scientist and BeyondSlowMotion wetting the screen surrounding a Florida pool and then throwing objects at it and recording it in slow motion to see the shape of the shockwaves produced. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that I want my next place to have a pool. I also learned what happens if you try the same experiment with a neighbor's window instead of a screen and now Mr. Hodges is calling the cops even though I could have sworn he'd left for work already. Maybe that was yesterday. Or last Thursday. You know what they say: time flies when you sleep twenty hours a day and spend the other four sitting on the toilet daydreaming of a better life.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hoobie, who agrees they should have thrown way harder.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nope. Couldn't watch past that guy's beard.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well well well... Would you look at that. New fetish acquired.

  • There is so much beauty in the world that goes completely unnoticed.

    This is what I learned while tripping on shrooms.

  • Jenness

    That and your hand can become 100 hands if you wave it in front of your face.

  • Adibobea9

    The one shape was cool, but I was expecting a bunch of different patterns from multiple objects. Moving on…

