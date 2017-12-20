They're Out There: X-Files Aliens In New York City Prank

To promote the January 3rd release of The X-Files on Fox, this is a video of some jump-scare style alien pranks in New York City. They include an alien hand reaching out of a newspaper vending machine, as well as an alien popping its head out the top of one. Like I said before though, they're more jump-scares than people actually being frightened by an alien. I feel like it could have been a pizza jumping out and people would have been equally scared. Of course they're probably just all Craigslist actors anyways because who still reads newspapers anymore? It's called the internet, you get it on your phone. Also real aliens don't look like that.

Keep going for the video while I field a bunch of angry emails from people who still read the newspaper.

Thanks to Matthew C, who's convinced aliens really are among us, because they 100% are, no question. I think my neighbors might even be.