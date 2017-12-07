The World's Worst Arsonist, Caught On Security Cam

This is a video of the world's worst arsonist trying to get a fire started on the roof of a building. His original plan (A) seems to involve throwing a small plastic gas can on the roof (he misses with the first toss), then trying to ignite it by shooting a tiny Roman candle at it. Amazingly, that doesn't work for our human Wile E Coyote. He then goes to plan B) set a rag on fire and toss it up there. That also fails so it's time for plan C) light an empty pack of cigarette ablaze and throw that. Womp womp! Plan D) Another cigarette pack (you have to work with what you've got, and this guy's truck is apparently a mobile empty cigarette pack depository). Plan E) Another tiny Roman candle. At this point I'm pretty sure he notices the security camera but doesn't care because soon any incriminating evidence is going to be destroyed by a fire, right? So, feeling his fire-starting work here is done, he leaves....but returns six minutes later to a very disappointing non-fire. That's it, it's time for plan F) use the ladder in the back of your truck to climb up to the roof and put another gallon gas can up there, light it with a lighter, almost fall off the ladder and die because you're so surprised you actually started a fire, then pack up your ladder and leave. Literally 45 seconds later police are on the scene, and another five minutes and there's a firetruck that doesn't even need to use its hose because the fire went out on its own. So, if anybody was wondering who didn't start the wildfires in California, it was this guy. I doubt he can even light a stove burner.

