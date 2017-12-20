The World's Smallest Christmas Card (Is 200 Million Times Smaller Than A Postage Stamp)

December 20, 2017

This is a video from the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) of the world's smallest Christmas card that they created. Just how small is it? Let me copy/paste that for you while I distribute the usual $1 lotto scratchers to my favorite coworkers around the office. If they win anything though they have to split it with me.

Measuring in at 15x20 micrometres in size, you could fit over 200 million cards in a single postage stamp by volume.


In a cubic metre, similar to the size of a post box, you could fit 7 quadrillion (7,000,000,000,000,000) of these cards - roughly 900,000 for every person on Earth

To make the card 10cm in height, you would have to magnify it 5000x; equivalent to blowing up a postage stamp to the size of a football field.

The card was made on a silicon nitride membrane 200 nm thick, with a coating on each side of 40 nm of platinum 40 nm.

NPL's card is 10 times smaller than the previous record-holder.

Wow, these must be really popular to send this year. "Why's that?" Because I haven't gotten any regular size holiday cards in my mailbox yet. I'll have to bring my microscope when I check the mail this afternoon. "You're cute, GW." Thanks, I've always thought I had a sort of boyish charm. "I meant cute like, sad and pathetic." I know what you meant.

Keep going for the the whole video, complete with a view of the card's inside.

Thanks to hairless, who at least said happy holidays in his tip. That was nice.

  • tHE_uKER

    It's funny how the angle on the tip of that needle wildly varies between dull as a knee at first and super acute and sharp-pointed in the last pictures.

  • TheQiwiMan

    It's not the size that counts, ladies, but the total amount of time regretfully sobbing.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Going to be so hard to endorse the $5 cheque aunt DeeDee puts in there.

