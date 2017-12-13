'That's Going To Leave A Mark' Supercut From 105 Different Movies From 1987-2017

December 13, 2017

thats-gonna-leave-a-mark.jpg

This is a supercut of characters saying 'That's going to leave a mark,' collected from 105 different movies from 1987 - 2017. Which was your favorite? I didn't really watch them all because when I started writing this article I didn't realize the video was fifteen minutes long, I assumed it was going to be like three or four. And you know what they say: time is money, and you can't pay for happy hour drinks by letting the bartender look at your watch. I should know, I try every time. It's kind of a hilarious running joke I have with the happy hour bartender now. "I've wanted to eighty-six you since day one." Okaaaaaay, looks like I'll be drinking a forty at home this evening.

Thanks to Tomf, who can't wait for the 'I thought you were dead' supercut.

