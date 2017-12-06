Thanks, Internet!: Guy Performs 100 Different Walks On A Treadmill

December 6, 2017

This is a video of Youtuber Kevin Perry demonstrating 100 different styles of walk (in reference to 3D animation) on a treadmill. It's surprisingly good, and I didn't even know there were 100 different styles of walk, but that's just me and I skip everywhere I go because I'm just so darn happy-go-lucky. *picking flowers* Isn't life grand? "What's gotten into you?" I've decided I'm going to get Taco Bell AND Burger King for lunch today. It's the little things. "That's it?" I have to laugh to not cry.

Keep going for the video, and at least skip around a little bit.

Girl Transcribes Interview With Her Pet Cat

Previous Story

Must Be Nice: Astronauts Make Their Own Pizzas, Throw A Pizza Party In Space

Next Story
  • Rotbelcher

    Ministry of Silly Walks version will hopefully be coming soon to a theater near you. (If you don't live near a theater... MOOOOOVE!)

  • TalonDesigns

    I'm really curious how many times he attempted to do "the moonwalk" on the actual platform, before he gave up and stood on the edge and did it with one foot.

  • This is actually incredibly useful for us 3D Animators. Saved the link for my reference folder!

  • Amanda

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da239d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleLegitimateAppJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs...

    ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da239luuuu

  • Jenness

    I've decided to showcase the following today walking to pick up the kiddo from school to 'mix it up' : Dance Fight, Broadway Dander and Look at Me

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, body parts, everybody needs a hobby, getting around, having a great time, if you need me i'll be on the treadmill in the basement making a video so don't come down here until i'm finished, legs, oh wow, so many options!, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, walking
Previous Post
Next Post