Thanks, Internet!: Guy Performs 100 Different Walks On A Treadmill

This is a video of Youtuber Kevin Perry demonstrating 100 different styles of walk (in reference to 3D animation) on a treadmill. It's surprisingly good, and I didn't even know there were 100 different styles of walk, but that's just me and I skip everywhere I go because I'm just so darn happy-go-lucky. *picking flowers* Isn't life grand? "What's gotten into you?" I've decided I'm going to get Taco Bell AND Burger King for lunch today. It's the little things. "That's it?" I have to laugh to not cry.

Keep going for the video, and at least skip around a little bit.