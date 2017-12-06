Thanks, Internet!: Guy Performs 100 Different Walks On A Treadmill
This is a video of Youtuber Kevin Perry demonstrating 100 different styles of walk (in reference to 3D animation) on a treadmill. It's surprisingly good, and I didn't even know there were 100 different styles of walk, but that's just me and I skip everywhere I go because I'm just so darn happy-go-lucky. *picking flowers* Isn't life grand? "What's gotten into you?" I've decided I'm going to get Taco Bell AND Burger King for lunch today. It's the little things. "That's it?" I have to laugh to not cry.
Keep going for the video, and at least skip around a little bit.
-
Rotbelcher
-
TalonDesigns
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Amanda
-
Jenness
Read More: animation, body parts, everybody needs a hobby, getting around, having a great time, if you need me i'll be on the treadmill in the basement making a video so don't come down here until i'm finished, legs, oh wow, so many options!, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, walking