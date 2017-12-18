Street Artists Turn Beach Blockhouse Into Shenron Head From Dragon Ball

These are a couple shots and a video of the blockhouse on a beach in Réville, France that street artists Blesea and Baby K painted into a giant Shenron head from the Dragon Ball franchise. For those of you unfamiliar with Dragon Ball, Shenron is the dragon that can be summoned by gathering all seven Dragon Balls from earth, at which point he'll grant you a wish. Man, I wish I could have a wish granted. "What would you wish for?" World peace. "How noble of you." I'm a caring person. "You yelled at an old lady crossing the street." She knew she wasn't going to make it before the light turned! At least I didn't honk. "Yes you did." Yeah I did.

Keep going for a couple more shots (including a before one), and the video.

