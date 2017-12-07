Stop-Motion Video Of A Guy Building Kylo Ren's LEGO TIE Silencer With The Force

To celebrate the upcoming release of that new Star Wars movie, this is a video of Youtuber Shanks FX building a LEGO model of Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer with nothing but the Force. You know, I once tricked one of my younger cousins into thinking I could wield the Force by rolling a drinking straw across the table with my power, but I was really just secretly blowing on it. It's a great trick if you can do it as good as I can. I bet he probably still thinks I can use the Force, and he's in college now. He probably also still thinks I have a detachable thumb (I'm that good).

Keep going for the whole video.

