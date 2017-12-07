Stick A Finger In There: Video Of An Ultra High Speed Industrial Bacon Slicer
This is a video demonstration of the TEXTOR TS700-UB high speed bacon and pepperoni slicer. Its blade spins at up to 2,000 RPM to slice bacon and pepperoni in the blink of an eye. But can it cut through bone? I'm asking for a friend who wants to make cross-section drink coasters out of his roommate's arm. FUN FACT: did you know you can eat bacon raw if you can find it in your heart to learn to love and accept insane diarrhea?
Keep going for the latest in meat slicing technology.
Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees my local deli counter could really use one of these.
