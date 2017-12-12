Star Wars Theme Performed On Musical Calculators

December 12, 2017

star-wars-on-musical-calculators.jpg

Because Star Wars is clearly the reason for the season, this is a video of Youtuber It's A Small World performing the Star Wars theme (complete with 20th Century Fox opener) on not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but, no wait -- five. I meant to stop at five. Five musical calculators (previously: performing Smash Mouth's All Star on two calculators). I've never owned a musical calculator but I did have a TI-83 in high school that I was constantly trying to graph boobs with. I finally managed to create a decent looking pair too but my teacher unknowingly deleted them when she was clearing all the cheat sheets and equation solving programs off our calculators before a test. A test I failed because I used all the time I should have spent studying trying to add nipples inside two circles.

Keep going for the video (complete with some other weird antics at the end) while I buy this poor girl an actual keyboard.

Thanks to Brick Rot, who agrees math class was only for playing Drugwars on your graphing calculator anyways.

  • The_Wretched

    Bachi & Shamisen are much nicer for hearing a 'thud' on every stroke.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Bling Nye

    I don't know what it is exactly, but I love the sound of a shamisen; I really dig 'odd' instruments used in 'modern' music. https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    But I like bagpipes too, so maybe I'm just weird.

  • Werewolf Jones

    I've had this video linked to me a few times today. I might be the only one that thinks it doesn't sound a whole lot like the song. Parts of it do, of course, but it kinda just sounds like Bubble Bobble's music the rest of the time.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I sincerely wonder why musical calculators exist.

  • Bling Nye

    1. To annoy the fuck out of anyone within earshot.
    2. To actually play music.
    3. ???
    4. Profit.

  • Jenness

    I like how she makes the glow stick saber things have sex in the end and uses the secret glow pen. That's a whole lot of work just to be pervy.

  • The_Wretched

    I didn't make it that far.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Swordfight!

  • Geekologie

    I admired that as well

  • Jenness

    That's because your totally cool GW

  • I agree, GW does possess all the totally cool!

