Star Wars Theme Performed On Musical Calculators

Because Star Wars is clearly the reason for the season, this is a video of Youtuber It's A Small World performing the Star Wars theme (complete with 20th Century Fox opener) on not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but, no wait -- five. I meant to stop at five. Five musical calculators (previously: performing Smash Mouth's All Star on two calculators). I've never owned a musical calculator but I did have a TI-83 in high school that I was constantly trying to graph boobs with. I finally managed to create a decent looking pair too but my teacher unknowingly deleted them when she was clearing all the cheat sheets and equation solving programs off our calculators before a test. A test I failed because I used all the time I should have spent studying trying to add nipples inside two circles.

Keep going for the video (complete with some other weird antics at the end) while I buy this poor girl an actual keyboard.

Thanks to Brick Rot, who agrees math class was only for playing Drugwars on your graphing calculator anyways.