Sounds About Right: Guy Harvests Christmas Tree With A Shotgun Blast

This is a video of Youtuber hickok45 harvesting a Christmas tree with a blast from his trusty shotgun. Although I have to admit, that's a pretty spindly looking tree. Is it for a live-action recreation of A Charlie Brown Christmas? That thing doesn't look like it could support an ornament. Also, I'm pretty sure he's going to have recut the trunk anyways because i doubt one that's been blasted apart with a shotgun is ideal for standing up straight and proper water absorption. But what the hell do I know? I'm just a guy who always cuts down his Christmas tree the old fashioned way. "With an axe?" Trained beavers. "I bet they do a dam fine job." I was waiting for that, and you did not disappoint.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees now Jörg Sprave needs to cut one down using a giant axe head launching slingshot.