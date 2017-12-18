Sounds About Right: Guy Harvests Christmas Tree With A Shotgun Blast

December 18, 2017

shotgun-christmas-tree.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber hickok45 harvesting a Christmas tree with a blast from his trusty shotgun. Although I have to admit, that's a pretty spindly looking tree. Is it for a live-action recreation of A Charlie Brown Christmas? That thing doesn't look like it could support an ornament. Also, I'm pretty sure he's going to have recut the trunk anyways because i doubt one that's been blasted apart with a shotgun is ideal for standing up straight and proper water absorption. But what the hell do I know? I'm just a guy who always cuts down his Christmas tree the old fashioned way. "With an axe?" Trained beavers. "I bet they do a dam fine job." I was waiting for that, and you did not disappoint.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees now Jörg Sprave needs to cut one down using a giant axe head launching slingshot.

A Giant Buddha Temple In Thailand With A 17-Story Dragon Wrapped Around It

Previous Story

Beautiful Rainbow Spiral Domino Wall Knock-Down

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I used to subscribe to Hickock45's YouTube channel but after a while of the same shit I figured "you know... he seems to love every gun he shoots. His videos are basically all just him shooting stuff. I guess I won't be missing anything if I unsubscribe"

  • brijazz012

    "LET CHRISTMAS RING WITH A SHOTGUN BLAAAAST" - A Very Machinehead Christmas

  • Andyman7714

    You know guns don't kill Christmas trees...

  • the Dude

    LOL! Why did this get its own tag as well?

    "no you didn't want a smaller tree this year I just think you knew you wouldn't be able to shoot down anything bigger"

  • Well... that was... certainly something.

  • FearlessFarris

    I love Hickok45. He's got a great YouTube channel, and is a hell of a shot.

  • Munihausen

    Merry fckn Christmas! *ka-tchk

  • Jenness

    Well that was a tepid denouement. My Pinterest is full of these sparse "natural" trees this year for some reason that are decorated with ribbon hanging ornaments where you really see all the ornaments well.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Weird, Google's getting even better. I looked up the definition of "tepid denouement" and it just said "your wedding night, bro" and now im sitting in the Emergency Room recovering from that sick burn.

    #MerryChristmas

  • Geekologie

    u and ur fancy talk

  • Jenness

    meh (lol)

  • Geekologie

    what's a tepid denouement

  • Jenness

    Ho hum ending after a build up

  • Geekologie

    now that i can understand

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    he only shoots blue spruces that lean a little to the left

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: blam!, christmas, different strokes for different folks, guns, happy holidays, holidays, hunting, no you didn't want a smaller tree this year I just think you knew you wouldn't be able to shoot down anything bigger, problem solving, shooting things, shotgun, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, the great outdoors, trees, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post