Take Me To Your Leader: A Backyard UFO Chicken Coop

This is the UFO chicken coop built by Backyard Chickens out of two old satellite dishes. It even has "waterproofing, windows, ventilation, remote-controlled heat emitters, LED lighting, and...surveillance cameras for keeping an eye on the chickens and their eggs inside." I particularly like the lights that appear to spin around its equator. The only thing missing is a green spotlight on the bottom to make it look like it's trying to tractor-beam the chickens up. I don't know about you, but I've always dreamed of getting abducted by aliens. And those dreams are called nightmares and I wish they would stop.

Keep going for one more shot during construction and a video of some chickens heading for space.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees that spotlight idea of mine was really brilliant, which it was. I should be a novelty chicken coop designer.