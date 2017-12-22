Soccer Fan Demonstrates How Not To Ride An Escalator

December 22, 2017

escalators-are-hard.jpg

This is a video of a drunk soccer fan demonstrating how not to ride an escalator. First he takes a wicked penalty kick straight to the nards, then nails a sign, catches some air, and lands like a limp turd on the up escalator, almost taking out an innocent bystander. Thankfully, he's only a soccer fan, because there's no way he's ever playing the game again.

Keep going for the video. And for the record, the guy filming said he was okay so you don't have to worry about feeling bad for him, not that you would.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees Darwin must have stayed till the end of the game.

  • mjsenz

    That's gotta be an ER visit at the end. There's no what that landing wasn't brutal AF.

  • GeneralDisorder

    He was most likely sacrificed to the slow metal chainsaw gods when he reached the top.

  • TheQiwiMan

    If there is any natural benevolence and justice in this world, that nutshot sterilized him..

  • There isn't... *sigh*

  • TheQiwiMan

    You're right. If there were, GW and I would be happily gay-married by now. :-(

  • Bling Nye

    Accidentally had the audio on; the cackle at the beginning, the yelp (his?) when he takes the shot in the nuts, the look on his face, and that audible smack-thump at the end all made me literally laugh out loud. Worth it.

  • Jenness

    That face

  • Jenness

    LOL Yep!!

  • Kaizer Chief

    Pity he's not a Millwall fan.

  • Krow

    Didn't expect it to be as action packed as it was!

