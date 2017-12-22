Soccer Fan Demonstrates How Not To Ride An Escalator

This is a video of a drunk soccer fan demonstrating how not to ride an escalator. First he takes a wicked penalty kick straight to the nards, then nails a sign, catches some air, and lands like a limp turd on the up escalator, almost taking out an innocent bystander. Thankfully, he's only a soccer fan, because there's no way he's ever playing the game again.

Keep going for the video. And for the record, the guy filming said he was okay so you don't have to worry about feeling bad for him, not that you would.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees Darwin must have stayed till the end of the game.