So, We've Come To This: Cryptocurrency Ugly Christmas Sweaters

This is the line of cryptocurrency ugly Christmas sweaters available from Hodlmoon. They're currently available in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Neo and Polymath varieties and cost $60 apiece. Alternatively, invest that $60 in some cryptocurrency and this time next year you could be laughing all the way to the bank. Or explaining to your wife why you invested everything you own in a crytocurrency that's worthless now after she explicitly told you she didn't trust it. Well, I guess I'm sleeping on the couch tonight! Wait, where's the couch? Honey? *door slams* You know, in reality that door slammed a long time ago -- it's just neither one of us was ever strong enough to be standing on the other side. "Jesus." Where's my jug of wine?

Keep going for shots of all the sweaters individually (although the last three are just renderings).

Thanks to Harold, who doesn't trust money he can't jingle in his pocket.