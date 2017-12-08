Slow Down, Grandma!: Mobility Scooter Modded To Have Tesla-Like Acceleration, Top Speed Over 62MPH
This is a video of the terrifying 3-wheel electric mobility scooter that somebody modded with insane acceleration capabilities and a top speed over 100km/h (~62MPH). Obviously, this is not your grandma's Hoveround. Also obviously, when I'm older I'm going to build myself one and be the bad boy of the entire retirement village. *almost hits old man crossing the street to the community center for bingo* "What are you, nuts?! Slow down!" At least my pecker works, Arthur!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Jeffrey S, who wants to know how many people died to make this video.
