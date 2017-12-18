Skills: Ping Pong Master Can Use Anything As A Paddle With Incredible Precision

December 18, 2017

This is a video of Youtuber takkyuu geinin demonstrating his ability to use a variety of different objects as a ping pong paddle, with deadly precision. Of course there's also the possibility this is actually just the result of thousands of takes edited down to two minutes of success. This is the internet after all, you can't believe everything you see. Unless you see me saying I'm the world's greatest lover, then you know it's scientific fact and I have the coffee mug to prove it. "You bought yourself that mug." Honey! "You fell asleep doing foreplay." IT WAS A LONG WEEK.

Keep going for the video, complete with closed captioning if you're interested.

Thanks again to Susanne, who was really hoping to see him use another ping pong ball as a paddle.

  • AdvancePlays

    Nice Japanese pun there at 0:35 that some might like to know - "pin pon" being onomatopoeia for a correct kind of buzzer, as in game shows, which of course sounds like "ping pong".

  • Michael Knight

    i don't believe any video on the internet anymore.
    who knows how edited this is.
    you show me a video of him going in front of an audience that randomly picks junk out of a huge selection and he nails it every time they hand him something then i'd be impressed.

  • Talon184

    I always sucked at this game. I tend to Ping when I need to Pong...

  • whacko

    Am I the only one who felt a little sorry for this guy? "Impressive" ping-pong skills aside, he's practiced his entire life for this video and there will never be a Balls of Fury 2 for him to star in.

  • TheQiwiMan

    OR WILL THERE????????????

  • Grace

