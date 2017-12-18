Skills: Ping Pong Master Can Use Anything As A Paddle With Incredible Precision

This is a video of Youtuber takkyuu geinin demonstrating his ability to use a variety of different objects as a ping pong paddle, with deadly precision. Of course there's also the possibility this is actually just the result of thousands of takes edited down to two minutes of success. This is the internet after all, you can't believe everything you see. Unless you see me saying I'm the world's greatest lover, then you know it's scientific fact and I have the coffee mug to prove it. "You bought yourself that mug." Honey! "You fell asleep doing foreplay." IT WAS A LONG WEEK.

Keep going for the video, complete with closed captioning if you're interested.

Thanks again to Susanne, who was really hoping to see him use another ping pong ball as a paddle.