Skateboarder Boardslides Down Entire Lengthy Stairway

This is a video of a skateboarder putting his balance to the test by boardsliding down an entire lengthy outdoor stairway. I could not have done that. Of course I broke my arm in high school trying to ollie over a recycling bin in my parent's driveway, so that's about as far as my skateboarding career ever went. Remind me to show you the x-ray of my arm with all the crazy plates and screws in it sometime. It flares up on me whenever it's going to storm. "Oh wow." ON MARS.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clint, who informed me he can barely even stand when he gets out of bed in the morning. Haha, same man, I usually have to crawl to the bathroom and pull myself up on the toilet.