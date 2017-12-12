Skateboarder Boardslides Down Entire Lengthy Stairway

December 12, 2017

mega-boardslide.jpg

This is a video of a skateboarder putting his balance to the test by boardsliding down an entire lengthy outdoor stairway. I could not have done that. Of course I broke my arm in high school trying to ollie over a recycling bin in my parent's driveway, so that's about as far as my skateboarding career ever went. Remind me to show you the x-ray of my arm with all the crazy plates and screws in it sometime. It flares up on me whenever it's going to storm. "Oh wow." ON MARS.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clint, who informed me he can barely even stand when he gets out of bed in the morning. Haha, same man, I usually have to crawl to the bathroom and pull myself up on the toilet.

Star Wars Theme Performed On Musical Calculators

Previous Story

Throwing Things At Wet Window Screens To See The Shockwave Patterns They Produce

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Something to do for when you get board.

  • Impressive, since I'm pretty sure I'd have trouble just walking down those stairs without breaking a leg.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Also impressive that the dude looks like he was shitting himself the whole way down just waiting for that bump when he falls and really eats it.

  • Jenness

    I clenched the entire time watching this.

    Do Kegels *places check mark*

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balance, cool, dare to dream, do a kickflip!, everybody needs a hobby, good job, impressive, skateboarding, skills, so that's what that looks like, sports, taking the stairs, that must have been such a victorious feeling, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post