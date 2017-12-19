Guy Tries To Cross Barely Iced-Over Canal On Foot
This is a short video of some dingaling getting peer-pressured by his buddy (who appears to be watching comfortably from a balcony) to cross a just barely iced-over canal on foot. To his credit, he almost makes it. Unfortunately, almost isn't good enough, and he ends up in the icy drink just a few steps from safety. Better luck next time. And trust me, there's always a next time for people like this. As unfair as it seems, Death doesn't grasp for the lowest-hanging fruit right away.
Keep going for the video while I swear to never trust a friend who films everything vertically.
Thanks to OF, who agrees he should have tried it on an electric scooter.
